Ghandhara Tyre temporarily suspends operations due to power supply fault

Plant shutdown to address power issue; regional offices to ensure continued supply

By News Desk

Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited has announced the temporary suspension of operations at its production plant due to a fault in power supply cables. 

The company disclosed this information to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday in compliance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX regulations.

According to the official statement, the plant will halt operations on Monday, October 14, 2024, to take corrective measures and resolve the issue. 

Despite the temporary closure, the company does not anticipate any adverse impact on its sales, assuring customers that all regional offices will remain operational and that the supply of tires will continue without interruption.

News Desk

