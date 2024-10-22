Pakistan’s meat exports to China reach $3.37 million in nine months 

Pakistan’s meat exports to China reached $3.37 million between January and September 2024, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, highlighted that Chinese consumers are becoming increasingly adventurous in their culinary choices and are showing a growing interest in high-quality meat from countries like Pakistan.

Pakistan’s longstanding tradition of meat production, especially in beef and mutton, is well-suited to meet this rising demand. This trend is part of China’s broader strategy to diversify its meat sources and strengthen its food security.

Pakistan’s success in this sector is attributed to government-backed initiatives to enhance export capabilities, alongside meat exporters who have met China’s stringent quality standards. By maintaining high hygiene levels and ensuring a consistent supply, Pakistani companies have shown they can compete on the global stage, Qadir told China Economic Net (CEN).

Pakistan and Mongolia lead the exports of boiled meat to China, with Pakistan exporting 694 tons valued at $3.37 million, and Mongolia exporting 2,410 tons worth $10.24 million during the same period.

The GACC had granted Pakistani companies permission to export boiled meat to China last year, and currently, three Pakistani companies are registered for this purpose.