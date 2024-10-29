Sign inSubscribe
Aramco launches first fuel station in Pakistan

Saudi oil giant partners with GO to transform the retail fuel landscape

By Monitoring Desk

Saudi oil powerhouse Aramco inaugurated its inaugural fuel retail station in Pakistan on Tuesday, following its acquisition of a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan (GO) earlier this year. GO, a leading player in the country’s fuels, lubricants, and convenience store sectors, boasts a network of over 1,200 retail outlets nationwide.

The collaboration with Aramco, the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals firm, aims to deliver high-quality fuels and enhance the consumer experience.

Aramco-branded stations will feature “ProForce” premium fuel, top-tier Valvoline lubricants, professional Express Care automotive services, and modern convenience stores designed for a seamless customer experience.

“This marks a significant milestone in Aramco’s downstream expansion as we enter the promising Pakistani market,” stated Yasser M. Mufti, Executive Vice President of Products & Customers at Aramco. “Partnering with GO, which brings deep industry knowledge and a commitment to innovation, we are poised to offer exceptional value to our customers.”

Khalid Riaz, CEO of GO, expressed that the launch of the first Aramco-branded station exemplifies their dedication to excellence. “Alongside Aramco, we aspire to redefine the retail fuel sector in Pakistan, establishing new standards for quality, service, and customer satisfaction,” he noted.

Aramco’s acquisition of its stake in GO Pakistan was finalized in May, marking its first retail investment in the country and signaling its intention to expand in high-value markets.

Previous article
Fatima Fertilizer reports 18% profit increase in 3QCY24 despite sales decline
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

