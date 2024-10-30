Alphabet surpasses earnings expectations with AI-fueled growth

Google’s parent company Alphabet’s recent earnings report underscored Google’s resilience amidst growing competition in AI and ongoing regulatory battles. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, exceeded Wall Street expectations, reporting a 15% revenue increase to $88.27 billion and a 34% profit growth to $26.3 billion in the July-September quarter, driven by strong search advertising and a surge in cloud revenue.

CEO Sundar Pichai attributed the success to the company’s heavy AI investments, stating, “Our commitment to innovation as well as the long-term focus and investment in AI are paying off.” This AI focus, however, has come with significant costs, pushing Alphabet’s capital expenditures to $13.1 billion—a 62% rise year-over-year. This spending is expected to stay high through the next quarter and possibly increase in 2025, according to CFO Anat Ashkenazi, as Alphabet aims to enhance its AI capabilities across Google Cloud and search services.

Alphabet’s digital ad sales, particularly from its search engine and YouTube, remain crucial revenue streams, generating $65.85 billion, a 10% increase from the previous year. YouTube, in particular, benefited from election-related ad spending, reflecting the platform’s role as a significant outlet for campaign ads ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The cloud division showed impressive growth, with revenue climbing 35% to $11.35 billion, the fastest rate in eight quarters. The strong performance signals an expanding market for AI-enhanced cloud services, where Google competes directly with Microsoft’s Azure and Amazon’s AWS. Pichai highlighted this momentum, noting, “We’re seeing strong momentum in Google Cloud, driven by AI applications,” further cementing the division’s role as an essential driver of Alphabet’s growth.

Despite these gains, Alphabet faces significant regulatory hurdles. A federal judge recently declared Google’s search engine an illegal monopoly, with the Department of Justice suggesting possible penalties that could reshape the company’s structure. This follows other antitrust cases involving Google’s Play Store and digital ad technology, adding regulatory uncertainty to Alphabet’s future.

Investors responded positively to the earnings report, with Alphabet shares rising 5% in extended trading. Analysts predict a promising outlook for other tech giants reporting soon, including Microsoft and Amazon, particularly in cloud services and AI advancements. Nonetheless, Alphabet’s stock remains about 12% below its July peak, reflecting cautious optimism as it navigates both opportunities and challenges in an evolving tech landscape.