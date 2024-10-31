Internet speed restored to full capacity after cable repairs, claims PTA

Sign inSubscribe
Connectivity issues resolved as PTA announces successful repair of key submarine cables

After experiencing months of reduced internet speeds, Pakistan’s connectivity has returned to full capacity, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). 

As per reports, the slowdown was due to issues with the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 (SMW4) and Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) submarine cables, which have now been fixed. 

In a result of repair work, a bandwidth shortfall of 1750 Gbps was restored to its maximum speed. These disruptions began in June and continued with another fault in August.

Pakistan is set to enhance its digital infrastructure further by integrating the Pakistan East Africa Cable Express (PEACE) system within the year, which will significantly increase the nation’s internet bandwidth. 

Additionally, over the next two years, the introduction of three new cables, including two from Transworld International and one from PTCL, will further boost connectivity.

Pakistan records Rs1.7trn fiscal surplus in Q1 FY25, first time since 2004
News Desk
News Desk

