PM approves 20 trade and investment officer posts in China to boost exports

These officers will be stationed at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, consulates in Chengdu, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shanghai

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently approved the establishment of 20 new trade posts at Pakistan’s embassy and consulates in China, a move aimed at increasing exports and narrowing the trade deficit with Beijing. 

The decision was made during the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting on November 2, following insights gained from the recent Business Conference in Shenzhen, where it was observed that Pakistan’s current trade and investment resources in China are insufficient.

The newly approved positions, primarily local hires, will include Trade Development Officers and Investment Officers stationed at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing and consulates in Chengdu, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, and Shanghai. 

Embassy officials stated that these posts are essential due to the lack of adequate human resources for trade promotion, especially personnel fluent in Chinese and knowledgeable about local business environments.

The new trade posts are expected to improve Pakistan’s outreach to Chinese businesses, facilitating more robust economic ties. 

The ECC’s decision has been communicated to relevant ministries, marking a significant step in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen trade relations with its largest trading partner.

