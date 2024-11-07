Sign inSubscribe
Govt approves up to 414% hike in Supreme Court Judges’ benefits

Judicial benefits see a massive rise amid national spending concerns, with house rent and allowances increasing over fourfold

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has approved a massive 414% increase in benefits for Supreme Court judges, significantly raising their allowances and sparking concerns over fiscal priorities. 

A notification from the Ministry of Law and Justice issued Thursday confirmed that Supreme Court judges’ house rent has risen by 414% from Rs68,000 to Rs350,000, while the judicial allowance increased by 171% from Rs428,040 to Rs1,161,163.

The approval, granted by Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has formalized this substantial hike in judiciary costs amid Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges. This follows closely on the heels of legislative efforts to expand the Supreme Court bench, with proposals to increase the number of judges to 34 to address the backlog of cases.

High court judges are also benefiting from similar increases, with their house rent allowance now set at Rs350,000 and judicial allowances increased to Rs1,090,000. These increases have raised eyebrows among economic analysts, who point to the heavy strain on the national budget as the country struggles with fiscal stability.

This hike mirrors the pattern of significant raises seen last year, including a boost to the Chief Justice’s salary by over Rs200,000. The government has justified the adjustments as necessary for retaining top legal talent in a competitive environment. 

However, the increases come alongside enhanced compensation packages for lawmakers, including travel and allowances, which has intensified the debate over fiscal sustainability and spending priorities in the current economic climate.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

