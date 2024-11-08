Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP-held reserves increase by $18 million to reach $11.17 billion

Total liquid foreign reserves stand at $15.931 billion as of November 1, 2024 

By News Desk

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $18 million to $11.174 billion during the week ending November 01,  2024. 

According to the latest data released by the central bank, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $15.931 billion as of November 1, 2024. 

The breakdown of the foreign reserves position shows that foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $11.174 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks recorded $4.757 billion for the period under review. 

 

Previous article
Govt approves up to 414% hike in Supreme Court Judges’ benefits
Next article
World Bank delegation reviews Pakistan’s digital development progress with NADRA
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.