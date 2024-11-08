SBP-held reserves increase by $18 million to reach $11.17 billion

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $18 million to $11.174 billion during the week ending November 01, 2024.

According to the latest data released by the central bank, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $15.931 billion as of November 1, 2024.

The breakdown of the foreign reserves position shows that foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $11.174 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks recorded $4.757 billion for the period under review.