World Bank delegation reviews Pakistan’s digital development progress with NADRA

High-level discussions focus on Pakistan’s digital identity progress and strategies to boost economic inclusion under the World Bank-backed Digital Economy Enhancement Project

A high-level delegation from the World Bank, led by Vyjayanti T. Desai, Practice Manager for Digital Development in South Asia, visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters on Thursday. 

The delegation engaged in discussions focused on Pakistan’s digital transformation, particularly around digital identity and economic development as part of the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP).

During the visit, NADRA’s Chairman provided an extensive briefing on DEEP, an initiative financially supported by the World Bank. The DEEP project aims to foster economic growth through digitization and promote a nationwide adoption of digital identity systems. 

This initiative supports Pakistan’s broader Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) strategy, which seeks to make essential services—such as healthcare, education, and finance—more accessible to all citizens.

The World Bank delegation, including senior officials from both the U.S. and Pakistan offices, reviewed NADRA’s approach to implementing digital identity frameworks. They discussed how these frameworks are expected to drive economic development, improve transparency, and foster greater inclusion in Pakistan’s evolving digital ecosystem.

Ms. Desai reiterated the World Bank’s commitment to supporting NADRA’s efforts, highlighting that a well-implemented digital identity structure can be a catalyst for economic growth and enhanced governance. 

Both NADRA and the World Bank share a vision of establishing a robust digital infrastructure in Pakistan, aiming to make the country a digital leader in South Asia.

This collaboration reflects a shared goal to empower Pakistan’s citizens within a modern digital economy, setting an example for regional counterparts through projects like DEEP.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

