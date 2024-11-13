Fuel prices likely to rise again by Rs4-5 per litre from Nov 16

Fuel prices for petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) are expected to climb by about Rs4-5 per litre from November 16 due to rising international rates and an increase in petrol import premiums.

As per reports, global prices for petrol and HSD have risen by $1.7 and $4.4 per barrel, respectively, in the past two weeks. The import premium on petrol is now almost $1 per barrel higher than before.

With exchange rates and current tax levels factored in, petrol prices could see an increase of Rs4 per litre, while HSD might go up by Rs5 per litre.

In the international market, the price of petrol rose to $77.2 per barrel from $75.6, and HSD prices climbed to $88 from $83.6 per barrel.

The import premium on petrol also increased to $9.80 per barrel, up from $8.8, while remaining steady at $5 per barrel for HSD.

A slight depreciation of the rupee also contributed to the potential price hike.

Currently, petrol is priced at Rs248.38 per litre and HSD at Rs255.14 per litre. Just two weeks ago, on October 31, petrol and HSD prices were raised by Rs3.85 and Rs1.35 per litre, respectively.

The government levies about Rs76 in taxes per litre of petrol and HSD. Although GST is set to zero, a Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) of Rs60 per litre is imposed on both, along with Rs16 per litre in customs duty.

Distribution and sale margins for oil companies and dealers add another Rs17 per litre. In comparison, luxury fuels like high-octane and 95RON petrol face a PDL of Rs50 per litre.