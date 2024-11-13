Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fuel prices likely to rise again by Rs4-5 per litre from Nov 16

Global prices for petrol and HSD have risen by $1.7 and $4.4 per barrel, respectively, in the past two weeks

By News Desk

Fuel prices for petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) are expected to climb by about Rs4-5 per litre from November 16 due to rising international rates and an increase in petrol import premiums. 

As per reports, global prices for petrol and HSD have risen by $1.7 and $4.4 per barrel, respectively, in the past two weeks. The import premium on petrol is now almost $1 per barrel higher than before.

With exchange rates and current tax levels factored in, petrol prices could see an increase of Rs4 per litre, while HSD might go up by Rs5 per litre.

In the international market, the price of petrol rose to $77.2 per barrel from $75.6, and HSD prices climbed to $88 from $83.6 per barrel.

The import premium on petrol also increased to $9.80 per barrel, up from $8.8, while remaining steady at $5 per barrel for HSD. 

A slight depreciation of the rupee also contributed to the potential price hike.

Currently, petrol is priced at Rs248.38 per litre and HSD at Rs255.14 per litre. Just two weeks ago, on October 31, petrol and HSD prices were raised by Rs3.85 and Rs1.35 per litre, respectively.

The government levies about Rs76 in taxes per litre of petrol and HSD. Although GST is set to zero, a Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) of Rs60 per litre is imposed on both, along with Rs16 per litre in customs duty.

Distribution and sale margins for oil companies and dealers add another Rs17 per litre. In comparison, luxury fuels like high-octane and 95RON petrol face a PDL of Rs50 per litre.

Previous article
IMF seeks detailed update on Pakistan’s revenue digitalisation plans
Next article
World’s top banks pledge $120 billion in climate finance to poor nations
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FBR

IMF seeks detailed update on Pakistan’s revenue digitalisation plans

Demands detailed insights into FBR’s digitalisation initiatives, focusing on AI-driven strategies to detect tax evaders and enhance monitoring of taxable income

Iranian bank cards now usable in Russia as banking networks link to counteract sanctions

FBR resists immediate new taxes, considers lower sales tax on fuel to offset shortfall

FIA dismantles major inter-provincial online fraud network, arrests ringleader

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.