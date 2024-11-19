Hallmark Company proposes rebranding to “Supernet Technologies Limited”  

The Board of Directors of Hallmark Company Limited has resolved to change the company’s name to “Supernet Technologies Limited,” citing alignment with its strategic objectives and business expansion plans.

The decision, made in compliance with Section 12 of the Companies Act, 2017, is subject to approval from shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). An extraordinary general meeting will be called to seek shareholder consent for the rebranding.

The board also authorized CEO Waseem Ahmed and Company Secretary Muhammad Farhan Saeed to manage the legal and regulatory requirements for the name change. They will oversee the submission of necessary documents to SECP and ensure all formalities are completed efficiently.

The new name, “Supernet Technologies Limited,” will replace the existing name in all official documents, including the Memorandum and Articles of Association, following regulatory approvals.