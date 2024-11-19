Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Hallmark Company proposes rebranding to “Supernet Technologies Limited”  

Rebranding aims to align with new business direction and strategic goals  

By News Desk

The Board of Directors of Hallmark Company Limited has resolved to change the company’s name to “Supernet Technologies Limited,” citing alignment with its strategic objectives and business expansion plans.  

The decision, made in compliance with Section 12 of the Companies Act, 2017, is subject to approval from shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). An extraordinary general meeting will be called to seek shareholder consent for the rebranding.  

The board also authorized CEO Waseem Ahmed and Company Secretary Muhammad Farhan Saeed to manage the legal and regulatory requirements for the name change. They will oversee the submission of necessary documents to SECP and ensure all formalities are completed efficiently.  

The new name, “Supernet Technologies Limited,” will replace the existing name in all official documents, including the Memorandum and Articles of Association, following regulatory approvals.

Previous article
Importers face heavy losses as Customs’ green channel rule change causes delays  
Next article
World Bank recommends 10 DISCOs’ ownership transfer to president ahead of privatisation  
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.