Importers face heavy losses as Customs’ green channel rule change causes delays  

The abrupt alteration of green channel parameters by Pakistan Customs has disrupted the clearance of thousands of containers carrying imported commodities, including essential goods, causing significant financial losses to importers.

The delays have allowed shipping companies and terminal operators to earn millions through demurrage and detention charges, raising concerns over the timely supply of medicines, pulses, medical devices, steel, and other critical items to local markets.

According to the Customs Advisory Council at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Customs authorities made unannounced changes to the Risk Management System (RMS), reducing the green channel clearance rate from over 47% to less than 26%.

This abrupt adjustment has caused a backlog, requiring additional examination and assessment of containers, further burdening terminal operators and Customs officials.

Importers now face an average delay of four days for offloading containers, followed by an additional two to three days for examination and assessment.

The delays have also resulted in private terminal operators and shipping companies profiting from demurrage charges and container rents, forcing importers to bear additional costs every five days. These mounting expenses are driving up business costs and creating severe financial challenges for importers.