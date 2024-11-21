Sign inSubscribe
Standing committee stresses compliance on PSM revival directives

Hafeezuddin issued strict instructions to SSGC, Water Board, and K-Electric management to resolve these problems immediately

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Syed Hafeezuddin, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Industries and Production, directs Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) management to accelerate its revival efforts and address outstanding issues to mitigate further losses.

During a visit to the PSM on Wednesday, Hafeezuddin highlighted key concerns, including unpaid dues to retired and retrenched employees, gas supply disconnection, high electricity tariffs, water supply disruptions, and the poor state of the Pakistan Steel Hospital.

According to a press release, Hafeezuddin issued strict instructions to SSGC, Water Board, and K-Electric management to resolve these problems immediately. He also directed the PSM CEO to prioritize these issues and submit a compliance report.

Mohammad Asad Islam Mahni, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production and caretaker CEO of PSM, updated the committee on the mill’s revival progress. He noted that a Russian company had expressed interest in the revival project, and a team of technical experts is expected to visit the plant soon.

