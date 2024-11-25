Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

BYD announces launch of next-gen blade battery in 2025

MD BYD emphasizes the company's commitment to advancing battery technology and its lifecycle management system

By Monitoring Desk

BYD plans to launch its next-generation blade battery in 2025, promising improved range and extended battery life.

Cao Shuang, managing director of BYD Central Asia in European Auto Sales Division, revealed the development during an interview with CGTN at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Cao emphasized the company’s commitment to advancing battery technology and its lifecycle management system.

The upcoming blade battery is expected to enhance vehicle driving distances and support BYD’s focus on sustainable battery reuse systems. After powering vehicles, these batteries could be repurposed for energy storage and other applications.

BYD introduced the first-generation blade battery in March 2020, which uses lithium iron phosphate chemistry and is standard across the company’s NEV lineup.

BYD, the second-largest global producer of power battery cells, has faced increased competition from peers like CATL, which have introduced new batteries with superior charging and discharging performance. The second-generation blade battery, rumored to debut in late 2024, is expected to feature a charging multiplier above 5.5 C and a discharging multiplier above 14 C.

The luxury sub-brand Yangwang, targeting the ultra-premium market with vehicles priced over RMB 1 million ($138,000), is set to incorporate this next-generation battery in its U7 sedan. The U7, boasting over 1,000 horsepower, began pre-sales at the 2024 Guangzhou auto show on November 15 but awaits a final price and launch date.

BYD continues to innovate in the NEV space, maintaining its commitment to introducing advanced technologies globally despite market challenges.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

