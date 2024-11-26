Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Disney settles suit over women’s pay for $43 million

By Reuters

Walt Disney has agreed to pay $43.3 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that its female employees in California earned $150 million less than their male counterparts over an eight-year period, the plaintiffs’ lawyers said in a statement on Monday.

As part of the settlement, Disney has agreed to retain a labor economist for three years to analyze pay equity among full-time, non-union California employees below the vice president level, and address differences, the three law firms representing the plaintiffs said.

The suit was originally filed by LaRonda Rasmussen in 2019, after she learned that six men with the same job title earned substantially more than her, including one man with several years less experience, who was earning $20,000 a year more than she did.

Some 9,000 current and former female employees of the entertainment company eventually joined the suit. Disney attempted to stop the class action, but a judge ruled last December that it could proceed, Andrus Anderson, one of the law firms, said at the time.

“I strongly commend Ms Rasmussen and the women who brought this discrimination suit against Disney, one of the largest entertainment companies in the world. They risked their careers to raise pay disparity at Disney,” Lori Andrus, a partner at Andrus Anderson, said in Monday’s statement.

“We have always been committed to paying our employees fairly and have demonstrated that commitment throughout this case, and we are pleased to have resolved this matter,” a Disney spokesperson told Reuters.

The case was also supported by an analysis of Disney’s human resource data from April 2015 until December 2022 that found female Disney employees were paid roughly 2% less than their male counterparts. The analysis was conducted by David Neumark, a University of California Irvine professor and labor economist.

The settlement agreement, which was filed in a California state court, still requires approval by a judge, according to the lawyers.

 

Previous article
Neuralink integrates brain implants with robotic device trials
Next article
Google, Meta urge Australia to delay children’s social media ban
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

Nvidia reveals AI model to modify voices and sounds

The announcement comes amid growing tension between tech companies and the entertainment industry

Pakistan gains World Bank assistance for budget-making process

Single-day record loss of 3,505 points hits PSX hard

Indus Motor Company temporarily halts production amid supply chain disruptions

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.