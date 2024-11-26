Sign inSubscribe
Neuralink integrates brain implants with robotic device trials

Neuralink receives approval from Health Canada to begin a trial of its brain implant device

By Monitoring Desk

Elon Musk’s brain technology startup Neuralink announced on Monday it has secured approval to initiate a new feasibility study using its brain implant and an experimental robotic arm.

The company is conducting the PRIME study, focusing on the safety of its wireless brain-computer interface and surgical robot. This trial aims to assess the initial effects of the implant on patients with quadriplegia, enabling them to control external devices through their thoughts.

Neuralink stated on social media platform X that it plans to cross-enroll participants from the ongoing PRIME trial into the feasibility study. However, neither Neuralink nor the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) immediately provided details about the feasibility study.

Additionally, Neuralink recently received approval from Health Canada to begin a trial of its brain implant device. Canadian neurosurgeons collaborating with the company now have regulatory permission to recruit six patients with paralysis for the study.

In the United States, Neuralink has already implanted its device in two patients. The first patient has used the implant to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media, and control a cursor on a laptop. Neuralink reported the device is functioning effectively in the second trial patient, who is learning to design 3D objects and engage with video games.

