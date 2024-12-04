IMF programme progressing smoothly, govt reaffirms commitment to reforms

The IMF programme is progressing without disruption, with the Government of Pakistan fully committed to meeting all conditions and ensuring the successful completion of the 37-month programme, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

The statement emphasized that the government is working closely with the IMF staff to implement the necessary reforms.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s dedication to macroeconomic reforms in a recent briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance. He underscored that adherence to the IMF programme is essential for achieving long-term macroeconomic stability.

Addressing concerns regarding potential setbacks in the programme’s implementation, the minister dismissed such speculation as unfounded, stating that it was based on subjective interpretations rather than credible evidence. The government remains focused on economic stability and is committed to fulfilling all obligations under the IMF programme, aiming to pave the way for stronger, sustainable, and inclusive growth.

Earlier it was emerged that Finance Minister Aurangzeb, during a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, acknowledged setbacks in the implementation of the IMF programme.