FBR shuts sugar mill over track-and-trace system malfunction

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has shut down one sugar mill in Sindh after detecting issues with the track-and-trace system and the “hopper solution” used to monitor sugar production at the facility.

According to a news report, one production line at the mill was closed as the automated system failed to operate correctly. While the “hopper solution” is designed to ensure precise tracking of sugar output, it remains unclear whether the track-and-trace system faced functional errors or if the mill has since resumed operations.

The FBR has deployed Inland Revenue (IR) officers at sugar mills nationwide during the crushing season to oversee production, sales, and stock levels. These postings, made under Section 40B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, allow officers to monitor activities at manufacturing premises, which is critical during the November-to-March crushing season.

Previously, the government relied on industry-provided data to assess sugar production. However, with the implementation of the track-and-trace system, the FBR now receives real-time data on sugar production.

To further enhance oversight, all sugar mills were instructed to install IP-based CCTV cameras to monitor production processes and stockpiling activities.

These recordings are stored in network video recorders (NVRs) and are accessible to the FBR to ensure accurate GST payments and prevent price surges in the sugar market.