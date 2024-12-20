China-Pakistan TVET cooperation strengthened with new agreements

In hopes to deepen China-Pakistan collaboration, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to strengthen cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The agreements, aimed at improving employability, fostering innovation, and advancing bilateral ties, were finalized during the TVET forum titled Fostering a Skilled Workforce: Forging a Brighter Future.

The forum saw the participation of policymakers, senior government officials, renowned TVET service providers, enterprise representatives, and leadership from technical and vocational institutes from both nations. The MoUs were signed by TVET enterprises, service providers, and provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) of Pakistan, marking a new chapter in bilateral efforts to equip Pakistan’s workforce with critical skills.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, described the forum as a pivotal step in supporting Pakistan’s industrialization and the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He praised ITMC, China, for its instrumental role in introducing high-quality TVET programs in Pakistan and expressed hope that the initiative would help build a productive workforce to meet CPEC’s evolving demands.

In a recorded address, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, highlighted TVET’s critical role in achieving sustainable economic growth. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with China to expand these programs as part of the nation’s Five E’s development framework, which prioritizes exports, equity, empowerment, environment, and energy.

The forum also showcased a video on the TVET landscape in Pakistan, spotlighting trends and outlining recommendations for future collaboration. Three panel discussions further explored the potential of this partnership, focusing on innovation, workforce readiness, and industrial needs.

A notable feature of the event was the unveiling of a plaque to inaugurate the Kaiwu Workshop at the National University of Technology (NUTECH) in Islamabad. This facility is expected to play a vital role in training Pakistan’s youth in advanced technical skills.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Hashmi congratulated the Embassy team for successfully organizing the forum. He emphasized the importance of effective implementation of the signed MoUs and proposed incorporating the forum into the annual calendar of events hosted by the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. This, he noted, would ensure the continuity of efforts to deepen China-Pakistan cooperation in workforce development and industrial growth.