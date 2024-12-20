Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

China-Pakistan TVET cooperation strengthened with new agreements

MoUs signed to enhance skilled workforce development and support CPEC projects

By News Desk
China and the nations of the world. A series of images with an Chinese flag

In hopes to deepen China-Pakistan collaboration, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to strengthen cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The agreements, aimed at improving employability, fostering innovation, and advancing bilateral ties, were finalized during the TVET forum titled Fostering a Skilled Workforce: Forging a Brighter Future.

The forum saw the participation of policymakers, senior government officials, renowned TVET service providers, enterprise representatives, and leadership from technical and vocational institutes from both nations. The MoUs were signed by TVET enterprises, service providers, and provincial Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) of Pakistan, marking a new chapter in bilateral efforts to equip Pakistan’s workforce with critical skills.

Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, described the forum as a pivotal step in supporting Pakistan’s industrialization and the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He praised ITMC, China, for its instrumental role in introducing high-quality TVET programs in Pakistan and expressed hope that the initiative would help build a productive workforce to meet CPEC’s evolving demands.

In a recorded address, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, highlighted TVET’s critical role in achieving sustainable economic growth. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with China to expand these programs as part of the nation’s Five E’s development framework, which prioritizes exports, equity, empowerment, environment, and energy.

The forum also showcased a video on the TVET landscape in Pakistan, spotlighting trends and outlining recommendations for future collaboration. Three panel discussions further explored the potential of this partnership, focusing on innovation, workforce readiness, and industrial needs.

A notable feature of the event was the unveiling of a plaque to inaugurate the Kaiwu Workshop at the National University of Technology (NUTECH) in Islamabad. This facility is expected to play a vital role in training Pakistan’s youth in advanced technical skills.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Hashmi congratulated the Embassy team for successfully organizing the forum. He emphasized the importance of effective implementation of the signed MoUs and proposed incorporating the forum into the annual calendar of events hosted by the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing. This, he noted, would ensure the continuity of efforts to deepen China-Pakistan cooperation in workforce development and industrial growth.

Previous article
SBP injects Rs11.18 trillion into market through conventional and shariah-compliant OMOs
Next article
BankIslami, Air Link to join KSE-100 and KSE-30 as FFBL exits following merger
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.