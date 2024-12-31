Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Privatisation of three DISCOs on track, approval to be sought from CCoP

IESCO, GEPCO, and FESCO targeted for privatisation by end of 2025 fiscal year

By Monitoring Desk

The process for privatisation of three power distribution companies (DISCOs) — Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), and Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) — is progressing, with the Financial Advisor (FA) tasked to structure the transactions. 

BR reported that the Privatisation Commission (PC) will seek approval from the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) before taking the transactions to market. This follows consultations with the Power Division and the World Bank on structuring the Request for Proposal (RFP) for hiring the FA.

According to sources, the Request for Proposal, which outlines the scope of work and evaluation criteria for private-sector participation (PSP) in the three DISCOs, has been shared with pre-qualified financial advisors. The hiring process is underway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on December 27, 2024, to review DISCO performance and the progress of their privatisation. The World Bank has finalised its report on the proposed privatisation and shared it with relevant stakeholders, including the Power Division, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G), and NEPRA.

The Privatisation Commission is reviewing the World Bank’s recommendations, particularly the completion of prior conditions (CPs), which are expected to be implemented by January 31, 2025. The FA, upon completion of due diligence, will finalize the transaction structure based on the status of completed tasks and propose any required adjustments.

Additionally, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has directed the Power Division to complete nine prior actions aligned with World Bank deliverables by January 31, 2025. The Privatisation Division has been tasked with expediting the hiring of the FA for the first phase and issuing the RFP. A detailed timeline with milestones will be presented to SIFC by January 15, 2025.

As part of the process, eligibility criteria and investor qualification rules will be reviewed based on feedback from prospective investors following market sounding. The Power Division has also been instructed to finalize the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for Human Resource and communication firms involved in the privatisation process.

Previous article
FBR anticipates Rs509bn revenue shortfall in first half of FY2024-25
Next article
President promulgates Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, revising tax structure for banks
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.