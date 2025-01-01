Pakistan to train and export pilots for regional aviation needs

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched a programme to train and export skilled pilots, addressing the regional shortage of cockpit crew and creating opportunities for Pakistan’s aviation sector.

Director General CAA, Nadir Shafi Dar, confirmed the initiative and noted the significant demand for pilots in the Asia Pacific region.

He explained that the programme would produce surplus pilots for both domestic and international markets.

Dar revealed that two international training organisations have partnered with the CAA, with one already completing Phase 1 of the project.

In this phase, 12 Pakistani trainees underwent ground training locally and flight training in Sharjah, resulting in eight of them being employed by domestic airlines.

The programme eliminates student training costs, typically ranging from PKR 10 to 15 million.

Instead, international training organisations fund the education through pre-arranged agreements with global airlines, guaranteeing job placement upon graduation.

The CAA is also expanding local flying clubs and developing a cabin crew training academy to support the initiative.

Plans are underway to collaborate with financial institutions to provide additional funding for students.

This initiative aims to address the regional pilot shortage while making aviation careers more accessible and contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth through skilled workforce export.