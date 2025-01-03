Weekly inflation eases by 0.26%, year-on-year rise at 3.97%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ending January 2, 2025, showed a slight week-on-week decrease of 0.26%, while year-on-year inflation rose by 3.97%, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The index tracks the prices of 51 essential items across 17 urban centers.

During the week, prices of key food items fluctuated significantly. Tomatoes experienced the steepest decline, dropping by 13.48%, followed by electricity charges for Q1, which fell by 7.48%, and potatoes, which decreased by 5.59%.

However, prices of chicken surged by 10.28%, onions increased by 4.93%, and bananas rose by 1.68%. Sugar prices continued their upward trajectory, climbing by 0.95% for the fifth consecutive week.

Non-food items also showed mixed trends. Diesel prices rose by 1.18%, while firewood saw a 0.55% increase.

However, LPG prices declined by 0.18%, reflecting some relief for consumers.

Year-on-year trends highlighted significant price increases for several essential commodities.

Tomatoes saw a staggering 77.84% rise, followed by ladies’ sandals with a 75.09% jump, and potatoes, up by 66.63%. Conversely, wheat flour prices decreased by 36.12%, while electricity charges dropped by 13.92%.

The PBS report also noted disparities in price impacts across different income groups. The lowest expenditure group witnessed a 0.51% weekly decrease in SPI, while the highest group experienced a 0.10% decline.

On a yearly basis, inflation for the lowest income quintile rose by 3.72%, marginally lower than the 4.15% increase for the highest income quintile.

The volatile pricing trends underscore persistent challenges in Pakistan’s inflationary landscape, with significant variations in food and energy costs impacting consumers differently across income brackets.