Malaysia lifts lab testing requirement for Pakistani oranges

The removal of laboratory testing requirements for the export of oranges to Malaysia marks a significant breakthrough for Pakistan’s citrus industry, according to Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum.

In a statement, Qayyum explained that Malaysia’s Food Safety and Quality Division (FSQD) had introduced mandatory inspections of orange shipments at Malaysian ports through an advisory issued in November 2024. These measures posed substantial challenges for Pakistani exporters.

To address the issue, Qayyum engaged with Pakistan’s High Commission in Malaysia, raising concerns with the ambassador. Following this, a meeting was arranged with Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan to deliberate on resolving the problem.

As a result of these efforts, the FSQD has officially removed the inspection requirement. This decision is anticipated to significantly enhance orange exports from Pakistan to Malaysia, providing a much-needed boost to the citrus trade.