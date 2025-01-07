Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Malaysia lifts lab testing requirement for Pakistani oranges

Inspection mandate removal expected to enhance Pakistan's orange trade

By News Desk

The removal of laboratory testing requirements for the export of oranges to Malaysia marks a significant breakthrough for Pakistan’s citrus industry, according to Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum.

In a statement, Qayyum explained that Malaysia’s Food Safety and Quality Division (FSQD) had introduced mandatory inspections of orange shipments at Malaysian ports through an advisory issued in November 2024. These measures posed substantial challenges for Pakistani exporters.

To address the issue, Qayyum engaged with Pakistan’s High Commission in Malaysia, raising concerns with the ambassador. Following this, a meeting was arranged with Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan to deliberate on resolving the problem.

As a result of these efforts, the FSQD has officially removed the inspection requirement. This decision is anticipated to significantly enhance orange exports from Pakistan to Malaysia, providing a much-needed boost to the citrus trade.

 

Previous article
FBR seeks data from foreign countries to combat tax evasion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.