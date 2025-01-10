Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM for swift disposal of legal cases on FBR revenue collection

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to appoint talented manpower in the appellate tribunals to ensure the swift disposal of legal cases regarding the Federal Board of Revenues’ revenue collection.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the matters regarding the
appellate tribunals, called for necessary measures to clear the backlog of cases and
warned against any laxity, according to a PM Office press release.

He said people of international caliber should be recruited in the tribunals offering
them competitive salaries and perks in accordance with their professional
capabilities.

He told the participants that work on FBR reforms was going at a fast pace and a
Faceless Customs Assessment System had been installed at the Karachi Port to
curb corruption and considerably reduce clearance time.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to bring the tax evaders under the tax net to
avert the burden from the poor people.

In the briefing, the prime minister instructed the completion of reforms in the
Inland Appellate Tribunals within the stipulated time.

Federal Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for
Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, Attorney General of Pakistan and relevant senior
officers attended the meeting.

Previous article
Weekly inflation falls 0.65%, yearly trend shows 1.9% increase
Next article
Oil jumps more than 4% on concern over more sanctions on Russia
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Videos

Lions & Bloodlines : The Tragedy of Truckanwala Dynasty

The Truckanwala family’s story is one of power, loyalty, and the devastating toll of generational feuds. Starting from the wrestling pits of old Lahore, Billa...

E&Y rehired for PIA sale as privatisation plans face challenges

Benchmark KSE-100 closes at 113,247.29 due to market optimism

SBP announces Monetary Policy Committee meeting schedule for H1 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.