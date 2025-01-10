PM for swift disposal of legal cases on FBR revenue collection

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to appoint talented manpower in the appellate tribunals to ensure the swift disposal of legal cases regarding the Federal Board of Revenues’ revenue collection.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the matters regarding the

appellate tribunals, called for necessary measures to clear the backlog of cases and

warned against any laxity, according to a PM Office press release.

He said people of international caliber should be recruited in the tribunals offering

them competitive salaries and perks in accordance with their professional

capabilities.

He told the participants that work on FBR reforms was going at a fast pace and a

Faceless Customs Assessment System had been installed at the Karachi Port to

curb corruption and considerably reduce clearance time.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to bring the tax evaders under the tax net to

avert the burden from the poor people.

In the briefing, the prime minister instructed the completion of reforms in the

Inland Appellate Tribunals within the stipulated time.

Federal Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for

Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, Attorney General of Pakistan and relevant senior

officers attended the meeting.