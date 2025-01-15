Sign inSubscribe
Air Link’s subsidiary to launch locally manufactured Xiaomi TVs in Pakistan

Production aims to enhance affordability and accessibility for consumers

By News Desk

Air Link Communication Ltd. has announced the official launch of Xiaomi televisions in Pakistan through its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. 

The company disclosed this information to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Wednesday. 

“Air Link Communication Ltd. is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Technologies (Pvt) Ltd., is going to officially launch Xiaomi TVs in Pakistan,” read the notice.  

The company said that the launch event will take place today [Wednesday] at the Expo Center Lahore, marking a significant development in the country’s consumer electronics sector.

Air Link said that Xiaomi’s full range of innovative and high-performance televisions are being locally distributed and manufactured by Select Technologies (Pvt) Ltd at its state-of-the-art production facility. 

These products are known globally for their cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and superior functionality.

This initiative is aligned with Air Link’s strategic focus on enhancing local production capabilities to ensure product accessibility and affordability for consumers nationwide, the company added. 

 

