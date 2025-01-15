Intel announces plans to make Intel Capital a standalone entity

Intel Corp announced plans to separate its venture capital and investment unit, Intel Capital, into an independent company to improve operational efficiency.

The standalone entity, expected to launch in the second half of 2025, will operate under a new name, with Intel remaining an anchor investor. The transition will see Intel Capital’s existing team transfer to the new organization.

David Zinsner, Intel’s interim co-CEO and CFO, described the move as a “win-win,” allowing the fund to access new capital sources while maintaining a strategic partnership with Intel.

Founded in 1991, Intel Capital manages over $5 billion in assets and focuses on investments in silicon, frontier technologies, devices, and cloud infrastructure.