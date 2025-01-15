Sign inSubscribe
Legal

Apple and Amazon defeat £494 million UK lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges that Apple and Amazon agreed in 2018 to block most resellers of Apple and Beats products, limiting competition

By Monitoring Desk

A UK tribunal has dismissed a mass lawsuit accusing Apple and Amazon of colluding to remove third-party resellers of Apple and Beats products from Amazon’s marketplace.

The £494 million ($602 million) case, filed on behalf of 36 million UK consumers, was struck down on Tuesday by the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

The lawsuit, filed by consumer law academic Christine Riefa on behalf of 36 million UK consumers, claimed that the two companies reached an agreement in 2018 to bar most resellers of Apple and Beats products, reducing competition. Apple and Amazon argued that the claims were baseless and sought to prevent the case from proceeding.

The tribunal ruled that the case could not move forward due to concerns about Riefa’s ability to represent the claimant class, citing a lack of “sufficient independence or robustness” related to third-party litigation funding.

While the tribunal’s refusal to certify the case is notable given the typically low threshold for certification, neither Riefa’s legal team nor representatives from Apple and Amazon provided immediate comments on the decision. The ruling effectively halts the litigation at an early stage, preserving the companies’ legal positions.

Previous article
Oil prices rise as markets assess impact of Russian sanctions
Next article
Nokia signs multi-year patent license deal with Samsung
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices rise as markets assess impact of Russian sanctions

Brent crude futures rise 16 cents to $80.08 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gains 26 cents to reach $77.76

Chip industry urges Biden to review rushed export rules

Millat Tractors records highest monthly sales in seven years

US deficit rises 39% year-on-year to $711 billion in Q1 FY2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.