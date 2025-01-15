Sign inSubscribe
China blacklists four US firms over Taiwan arms sales

The decision aims to safeguard China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests, says MOFCOM

By Monitoring Desk

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Wednesday that four US companies—Pacific Rim Defense, AEVEX Aerospace, LKD Aerospace, and Summit Technologies Inc.—have been added to the unreliable entity list for their involvement in arms sales to Taiwan.

The decision, effective immediately, aims to safeguard China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests, MOFCOM stated.

The sanctions include bans on importing and exporting with these companies, prohibitions on new investments in China, restrictions on senior executives entering the country, revocation of work permits, and cancellation of residency eligibility.

This follows Tuesday’s announcement by MOFCOM that seven additional US companies, including Inter-Coastal Electronics, System Studies & Simulation, and Anduril Industries, were blacklisted for similar reasons.

A ministry spokesperson condemned US arms sales to Taiwan, stating they violate the one-China principle, the three China-US joint communiques, and international law while threatening peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits. The spokesperson emphasized that the list targets only foreign entities threatening China’s national security and that law-abiding companies have no cause for concern.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

