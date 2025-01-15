Sign inSubscribe
EU digital chief promises robust enforcement of social media laws

Ongoing probes are still in a technical phase, involving exchanges with companies before decisions are made, says Henna Virkkunen

The European Commission reaffirmed on Wednesday that it is fully enforcing its Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) without delays, dismissing reports of postponed investigations into U.S. Big Tech companies like Apple, Meta, and Google.

Henna Virkkunen, Commission Vice President, said ongoing probes are still in a technical phase, involving exchanges with companies before decisions are made.

The DMA addresses antitrust obligations, while the DSA focuses on content moderation, aiming to create a fair and safe online environment for all services operating within the EU. “We are fully enforcing the DMA and the DSA,” Virkkunen emphasized, adding that the rules apply to both European and non-European companies alike.

Responding to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s recent remarks that European laws are “institutionalizing censorship,” Virkkunen countered that the DSA protects freedom of speech rather than limiting it. Zuckerberg also urged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who begins his second term on Monday, to intervene against EU penalties on U.S. tech firms.

The Commission’s statements come as it ramps up enforcement of its powerful regulatory tools, signaling its commitment to holding Big Tech accountable under EU law.

