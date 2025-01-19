CBD Punjab ensures Route 47 stays on schedule

Lahore: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) is expediting the completion of its flagship project, CBD Route 47, aimed at enhancing Lahore’s urban mobility and connectivity.

During a site visit, PCBDDA CEO Imran Amin reviewed development progress and directed the technical team to ensure timely completion. He was accompanied by key officials, including Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Architecture and Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, and Director Construction Asif Babar.

The team assessed landscaping, hardscaping, and horticulture activities, with detailed briefings from NESPAK and NLC representatives. The project is progressing on schedule, aligned with directives from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.