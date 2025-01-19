Sign inSubscribe
Karachi Customs and Rangers seize Rs1.5 crore worth of smuggled goods

The seized items include Permit Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ajinomoto, foreign fabric, and chocolates and confectioneries

By Monitoring Desk

Karachi: The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Karachi Customs Enforcement, with support from Sachal Rangers 91 Wing, conducted a successful raid at Yousuf Goth Terminal, confiscating smuggled goods worth Rs1.5 crore.

The raid was carried out based on intelligence from a sensitive agency. The seized items, retrieved from various warehouses, included 6,125kg of Permit Powder, 4,050kg of Skimmed Milk Powder, 3,775kg of Ajinomoto, 1,649kg of foreign fabric, and 1,090kg of chocolates and confectioneries.

Other items confiscated included 72kg of coffee, 163kg of cosmetics, 300kg of bearings, and 69 tires.

All goods have been transported to the ASO warehouse for safekeeping. An FIR has been lodged, and further investigations are underway.

Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

