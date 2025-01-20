Power generation inches up by 2% YoY in December

Pakistan’s power generation increased by 2% year-on-year (YoY) in December 2024, reaching 7,800 GWh, according to data from Topline Research. This marks the third consecutive YoY rise, attributed to a pickup in economic activity.

However, during the first half of FY25 (1HFY25), overall power generation fell by 3% YoY, totaling 66,641 GWh compared to 68,887 GWh in the same period last fiscal year.

Fuel costs for power generation in December declined 11% YoY, reflecting improved cost efficiency. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, costs increased by 25%. For 1HFY25, the average fuel cost rose by 2%, reaching Rs8.4 per unit.

This mixed performance underscores the impact of economic recovery and fuel price volatility on the power sector.