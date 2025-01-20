Sign inSubscribe
US investigates 295,125 Honda vehicles over emergency braking issues

Honda vehicles' automatic emergency braking systems activate inadvertently, increasing the risk of collisions due to sudden deceleration, NHTSA

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Monday it has opened an investigation into approximately 295,125 Honda vehicles following reports of automatic emergency braking systems activating inadvertently, increasing the risk of collisions due to sudden deceleration.

The probe covers certain Passport and Insight models from the 2019-2022 model years. Honda has identified 412 reports potentially related to the issue, noting that some incidents may stem from customer misunderstandings of the braking system’s functionality and limitations.

This follows a separate recall last month, where Honda addressed a fuel leak issue affecting 205,760 SUVs in the United States, including some Passport models from the 2023 to 2025 model years.

