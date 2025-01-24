Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury resolves Amazon contract dispute

Despite the challenges, the publisher reiterates confidence in meeting its full-year sales and profit targets

By Monitoring Desk

Bloomsbury Publishing, known for the Harry Potter series, has renewed its supply agreement with Amazon after months of stalled negotiations raised concerns over a major distribution deal.

The contract, initially set to expire last year and extended until January 23, was confirmed on Thursday as an agreement in principle was reached between the two parties.

Amazon UK had earlier stated it would stop selling Bloomsbury’s print books in the UK, Europe, and Australia, as well as its Kindle titles globally if the contract fell through. The retailer accused Bloomsbury of refusing to negotiate in good faith during the seven-month negotiation period.

The potential collapse of the agreement could have significantly impacted Bloomsbury, which relies on both traditional stores and e-commerce channels for its sales. Despite the challenges, the publisher reiterated its confidence in achieving its full-year sales and profit targets.

Previous article
SBP injects Rs 10.31 trillion into banking system via OMO
Next article
Rolls-Royce secures $11 billion deal to power UK nuclear submarines
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.