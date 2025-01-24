Sign inSubscribe
Pakistani exporters secure $3 Billion orders at Heimtextil

Faisalabad textile sector’s operations tied to key international orders; SMEs urged for incentives to drive export growth

By News Desk
Heimtextil 2024

Pakistani exporters clinched $3 billion in export orders at Heimtextil, the world’s largest textile trade fair held in Frankfurt, Germany, according to Imran Mehmood, Central Chairman of the All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA).

Mehmood hailed the achievement as a vital boost to Pakistan’s textile sector, emphasizing that Faisalabad’s year-long textile operations depend heavily on orders secured during this event. He also highlighted the government’s ambitious plan to increase exports from $30 billion to $100 billion over the next five years, while urging for immediate measures to support the sector.

Stressing the critical role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as the “growth engine” of the economy, he called for low-interest loans to counter rising input costs, including electricity, gas, and yarn. Additionally, he suggested assigning the State Bank of Pakistan and APBUMA to oversee loan disbursements, ensuring effective utilization to maximize output and employment in the textile sector.

Kia reports $8.85 billion operating profit for 2024
Adani Green appoints independent law firms to review U.S. bribery charges
News Desk
