Revenue Division seeks exemption from vacant post abolition policy amid FBR challenges

ISLAMABAD: The Revenue Division has proposed a one-time exemption from the government’s policy that requires the abolition of 60% of vacant posts in its field formations, citing challenges faced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in implementing its transformation plans.

This request was discussed during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing of the Federal Government, held on Friday. The meeting, chaired virtually by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, included detailed presentations from both the Revenue Division and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, covering their mandates, organizational structures, budgets, and public service impact.

The Revenue Division presented its plan to modernize the FBR, emphasizing key initiatives like automation and technological integration, particularly through projects such as the Faceless Customs Assessment and Examination. The committee was briefed on efforts to streamline operations, including the elimination of 158 posts (BS-18 and below) and the designation of 27 posts (BS-16 to 20) as “dying posts” in line with a Cabinet decision from August 2024.

In light of the difficulties faced by the FBR, the Revenue Division requested a one-time dispensation from the requirement to abolish 60% of vacant positions within its field formations, acknowledging the ongoing modernization challenges.

Minister Aurangzeb recognized the under-investment issues faced by the FBR over the years and stressed the importance of leveraging technological solutions, including automation, to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery.

Additionally, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety also presented its progress, with Aurangzeb highlighting the need for a more unified approach across departmental functions to maximize the impact on public policy and service delivery.

Following the discussions, Aurangzeb instructed the sub-committee of the Rightsizing Committee to conduct a comprehensive review of both the Revenue Division and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety to evaluate their structure, functions, and operational efficiencies. This review will explore opportunities to improve public service outcomes in line with the committee’s goals.