Zia Ijaz appointed as President, CEO of Askari Bank Limited

The Board of Directors of Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) has announced the appointment of Zia Ijaz as the new President and CEO of the bank for a three-year term, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The appointment is subject to clearance of the Fit and Proper Test (FPT) by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and adherence to all relevant laws and regulations.

The decision was made during a board meeting held on January 24, 2025. Until Mr. Zia Ijaz formally assumes the position, Saleem Anwar will continue to serve as Acting President and CEO.

The board expressed appreciation for Mr. Anwar’s contributions during his tenure as Acting CEO.

Zia Ijaz brings with him over 30 years of extensive banking experience. Before his banking career, Mr. Ijaz worked with Ford Rhodes Sidat Hyder & Co., a member firm of Ernst & Young. He is a Chartered Accountant, a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from AICPA, USA.

Previously, he served as Deputy CEO of United Bank Limited (UBL), where he headed the Branch Banking and International Business Groups. These groups oversee a range of functions, including branch distribution, consumer, SME, rural banking, wealth management, marketing, and international operations in UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, as well as home remittances and governance.

Prior to UBL, Mr. Ijaz spent more than 12 years at Allied Bank (ABL) in leadership roles, including CFO, Group Chief of Commercial & Retail Banking, and Group Chief of Operations. His international experience includes serving as Financial Controller at Riyadh Bank in Saudi Arabia and as CFO at Askari Bank.