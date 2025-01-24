Sign inSubscribe
Agritech approves share transfers to Fauji Fertilizer and Maple Leaf Cement

Over 9.3 million shares transferred; transactions valued at PKR 355 million

By News Desk

The Board of Directors of Agritech Limited has approved the transfer of over 9.3 million shares to Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited, according to a stock filing on Friday. 

In a meeting held on the same day, the board sanctioned the acquisition of 7,847,930 ordinary shares by Fauji Fertilizer at a price of PKR 39.05 per share, amounting to approximately PKR 306 million. 

Additionally, 1,484,912 ordinary shares were transferred to Maple Leaf Cement at PKR 39 per share, valued at over PKR 57 million.

The transactions were conducted under the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017, and align with Agritech’s corporate governance framework.

 

