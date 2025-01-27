Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP to introduce new currency notes in 2025

New banknotes to feature enhanced security, gradual rollout expected by mid-2025

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad, announced on Monday that the central bank plans to issue new currency notes starting in the second half of 2025. These new notes will gradually replace the current series, one denomination at a time, with improved security features.

Ahmad explained that the SBP aims to secure approval from the federal cabinet for the new notes within the next two to three months, ideally before June 2025. The rollout will occur gradually, with each denomination being introduced separately rather than all at once.

However, Ahmad did not specify which denomination would be released first, stating that the decision is yet to be made. Currently, Pakistan’s currency notes include denominations of Rs10, Rs20, Rs50, Rs100, Rs500, Rs1,000, and Rs5,000.

He emphasized that the new notes will not enter circulation before the start of the 2025-2026 fiscal year, which begins in July 2025.

This announcement from the SBP contrasts with a recent statement from Security Papers Limited (SPL), the company responsible for producing security paper for banknotes. SPL recently disclosed plans to upgrade its manufacturing plant, which is expected to take 18 months. This upgrade is necessary to incorporate international security standards for the new currency series.

In September 2024, the SBP selected winners for its new banknote design competition, a process that began earlier in 2024 with the aim of introducing redesigned currency across all denominations.

Meanwhile, Ahmad also shared updates about upcoming initiatives. The SBP is preparing to launch the “InvestPak” platform, a digital service that will allow individual and corporate investors to directly invest in government debt securities, such as T-bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs). The platform is currently in its testing phase, with an official launch expected soon.

Additionally, Ahmad revealed that the SBP is progressing on plans to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The central bank is awaiting approval for a legal framework from the government before it can move forward with the project.

 

Previous article
Most Gulf markets fall amid US trade concerns
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PBC shares fiscal policy proposals with finance minister

A high-level delegation from the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) led by its Chairman, Shabbir Diwan here on Monday called on Federal Minister for Finance...

Pakistan’s exports to US increase 9.78% in 1HFY 2024-25

Saudi Arabia opens real estate investment in Makkah and Madinah to foreigners

U.S. oil companies emphasize efficiency over new drilling projects in 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.