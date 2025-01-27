Sign inSubscribe
Tesla joins legal challenge against EU tariffs on China-made EVs

BMW, Chinese automakers BYD, Geely, and SAIC, as well as the auto industry body CCCME, also file similar legal challenges

By Monitoring Desk

Tesla has filed a challenge at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) against EU tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, according to a court filing on Monday.

The case was lodged at the General Court, the CJEU’s lower chamber, last Wednesday, which was the deadline for filing challenges.

The EU imposed tariffs on China-made EVs in late October following an anti-subsidy investigation, setting Tesla’s tariff rate at 7.8%, lower than rates for its competitors. Proceedings at the General Court typically last 18 months and may be appealed.

BMW, Chinese automakers BYD, Geely, and SAIC, as well as the auto industry body CCCME, have also filed similar legal challenges. No additional details about the cases were disclosed in the court document.

