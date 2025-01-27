Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Indian publishers accuse OpenAI of copyright violations

The case argues that OpenAI’s practices pose risks to their copyrights and economic interests

By Monitoring Desk

Digital news units of Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, along with other outlets including the Indian Express and the Hindustan Times, are joining a legal case against OpenAI for alleged misuse of copyrighted content, court filings show.

The media companies have approached a New Delhi court to participate in an ongoing lawsuit, citing concerns about OpenAI scraping and reproducing their content without authorization.

ANI initially filed the lawsuit against OpenAI last year, and other publishers, including global and Indian book publishers, have since joined. The case filing by media organizations, including Adani’s NDTV, Ambani’s Network18, and the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), argues that OpenAI’s practices pose risks to their copyrights and economic interests.

OpenAI has maintained that it uses publicly available data under fair use principles and has partnered with several international media outlets. The Indian publishers argue that similar agreements have not been made with Indian companies, negatively impacting their businesses.

The global AI market is projected to grow from $320 billion to $380 billion by 2027, with India expected to follow the trend. OpenAI recently emphasized India as a key market, noting the country’s growing user base and young demographic.

The hearing for ANI’s lawsuit against OpenAI is scheduled for Tuesday. OpenAI has contested the jurisdiction of Indian courts in the matter, citing the location of its servers outside India. Meanwhile, OpenAI continues to expand partnerships globally, including agreements with media outlets in Europe and the U.S.

Previous article
Tesla joins legal challenge against EU tariffs on China-made EVs
Next article
Bitcoin trades at 11-day low as market reacts to AI developments
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

Bitcoin trades at 11-day low as market reacts to AI developments

The decline follows concerns over the rising popularity of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which has triggered a selloff in Western AI-related stocks

Tesla joins legal challenge against EU tariffs on China-made EVs

World Bank president highlights risks of U.S. travel restrictions on operations

ChatGPT loses top spot to Chinese AI app DeepSeek on App Store rankings

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.