OGRA launches investigation into Multan LPG tanker explosion

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has launched an investigation into the LPG tanker explosion near the Industrial Estate in Multan, which claimed six lives and injured 38 people. A third-party inspector has been appointed to gather evidence and determine the exact cause of the incident.

OGRA is coordinating with the district administration to enforce stricter measures against illegal LPG operations. Upon completion of the inquiry, strict action will be taken against any licensed entities found responsible. The regulator has also proposed amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), introducing harsher penalties for the illegal handling of LPG and petroleum products. The law is currently in its final approval stages.

According to OGRA, the explosion resulted from illegal LPG transfer from a bowser to cylinders and the mixing of CO₂ with LPG at an unauthorized facility. Prolonged leakage allowed LPG to accumulate in the area, leading to ignition and a devastating blast. The regulator emphasized that it strictly monitors licensed premises but is also taking proactive steps to curb illegal operations through joint actions and legal proceedings.

Following the Multan tragedy, another LPG bowser fire broke out in Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday. LPG Industry Chairman Irfan Khokhar called for an urgent high-level inquiry into both incidents. He warned that the mixing of CO₂ with LPG poses severe risks to public safety and the industry. CO₂ pressure ranges between 900 and 1200 PSI, far higher than LPG’s 90 to 130 PSI, creating significant hazards. He noted that the price difference between LPG (PKR 235 per kg) and CO₂ (PKR 25 per kg) incentivizes illegal mixing.

Khokhar criticized weak enforcement and legislative gaps, stating that despite OGRA’s actions, unsafe practices persist. He called for urgent government intervention to finalize stronger legal measures. Alleging that CO₂ mixing stations operate with the support of LPG bowser drivers and local authorities, he urged strict action against those responsible.

The Explosives Department licenses LPG bowsers, and Khokhar urged the Ministry of Petroleum to introduce a modern monitoring system for their operations. These incidents underscore the urgent need for stronger enforcement, oversight mechanisms, and legal reforms to safeguard public safety and the LPG sector’s integrity.