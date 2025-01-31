Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP, SECP strengthen regulatory cooperation with joint meeting

Regulators commit to enhanced oversight and quarterly reviews

By News Desk
CCP

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held a high-level meeting at the SECP headquarters to reinforce regulatory cooperation and create a more business-friendly environment in the country.

The meeting was co-chaired by CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu and SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, with the participation of all SECP Commissioners, CCP Members, and senior officials from both regulatory bodies. Discussions centered on improving coordination between the two organizations to ensure stronger oversight and a more transparent regulatory framework.

Both sides exchanged updates on their respective progress and emphasized the need for continuous collaboration. A key focus of the meeting was enhancing regulatory oversight to address challenges faced by businesses and investors. To institutionalize their cooperation, CCP and SECP agreed to hold quarterly meetings to review ongoing initiatives and explore further improvements to Pakistan’s regulatory landscape.

Previous article
OGRA notifies LPG price hike for February
Next article
SBP enforces AAOIFI shariah standard No. 47 strengthen Islamic banking compliance
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.