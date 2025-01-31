CCP, SECP strengthen regulatory cooperation with joint meeting

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held a high-level meeting at the SECP headquarters to reinforce regulatory cooperation and create a more business-friendly environment in the country.

The meeting was co-chaired by CCP Chairman Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu and SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, with the participation of all SECP Commissioners, CCP Members, and senior officials from both regulatory bodies. Discussions centered on improving coordination between the two organizations to ensure stronger oversight and a more transparent regulatory framework.

Both sides exchanged updates on their respective progress and emphasized the need for continuous collaboration. A key focus of the meeting was enhancing regulatory oversight to address challenges faced by businesses and investors. To institutionalize their cooperation, CCP and SECP agreed to hold quarterly meetings to review ongoing initiatives and explore further improvements to Pakistan’s regulatory landscape.