Fly Jinnah gains approval for Karachi-Dhaka flights from Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD: Fly Jinnah, a budget airline primarily focused on domestic routes, has obtained approval from Bangladesh to operate direct flights between Karachi and Dhaka, according to recent reports.

This development follows an announcement from Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Hussain, last week, stating that direct flights between the two countries were expected to commence within the coming months. He also mentioned that cargo flights connecting Dhaka with Karachi and Lahore would be launched soon, facilitating enhanced trade and business exchanges.

In a report from The Daily Star, the Chairman of Bangladesh’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB), Air Vice Marshal Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan, confirmed Fly Jinnah’s application for the service and subsequent approval. He explained, “They (Fly Jinnah) applied to us, and we have approved it.” He further added that Fly Jinnah would soon appoint a General Sales Agent (GSA) and request flight slots and frequencies, which would be provided by CAAB once the request is made.

Additionally, Indian media outlet ANI reported that the launch of direct flights will be followed by a direct shipping route between Chittagong and Karachi. Abdul Naser Khan, Additional Secretary at Bangladesh’s Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, confirmed the approval, stating, “CAAB has approved Fly Jinnah’s proposal for direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan. We will sign a deal to resume Dhaka-Karachi flights.”

The two nations, once part of a united state, split following a tragic civil war, with East Pakistan gaining independence as Bangladesh. Over the years, relations have been strained, especially as Dhaka maintained closer ties with India. However, recent political shifts in Bangladesh have led to a thaw in relations with Pakistan, with trade and diplomatic ties between the two countries showing signs of improvement.