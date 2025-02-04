Sign inSubscribe
NA committee urges PTA to expedite Starlink’s entry into Pakistan

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday to accelerate efforts to bring Starlink’s satellite internet service to Pakistan.

According to a statement from the National Assembly Secretariat, PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman informed the committee that Starlink reached out in 2022 about offering internet services via satellite. However, the process with the Pakistan Space Regulatory Authority is still ongoing, with a license agreement yet to be finalized.

“The committee has instructed PTA to fast-track the process to ensure the timely availability of Starlink internet services in the country,” the statement added.

Last month, tech mogul Elon Musk confirmed via X that Starlink had applied to launch services in Pakistan and was awaiting government approval. “We are waiting for approval from the [Pakistan] government,” Musk said in response to a social media post.

During a Senate committee meeting on January 22, PTA Chairman Rehman also highlighted that Starlink was waiting for security clearance, a necessary step before obtaining its operating license and launching services in Pakistan. He projected that with security clearance and necessary licenses, Starlink could start services within a month.

With Pakistan having faced significant internet outages in 2024, Starlink’s satellite service could potentially address some of the country’s connectivity challenges. According to Top10VPN.com, Pakistan ranked as the most impacted nation by internet disruptions, suffering $1.62 billion in losses in 2024 due to outages.

In addition to Starlink’s entry, the committee also discussed budgetary proposals related to the Ministry of Information Technology’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the upcoming financial year 2025-26. After thorough discussions, the committee approved a proposal for Rs 43,651.380 million for the next fiscal year.

Pakistan’s Universal Service Fund (USF) also presented its plan for the National Fiberisation Policy, which aims to improve connectivity across the country. The USF stressed that the nation currently uses 274 MHz of spectrum, which is insufficient for optimal service. To address this, the USF is working on a policy expected to be completed within three to four months, which will help assess the investments needed for the fiberisation of telecom towers nationwide. The committee has recommended allocating 10% of USF funds for this initiative.

