Customs foil attempt to smuggle 1,464 pistols hidden in ceiling fan shipment

Port Qasim authorities intercept weapons bound for Oman in a joint operation with law enforcement agencies

By News Desk

Customs authorities at Port Qasim have intercepted a major weapons smuggling attempt, uncovering 1,464 pistols hidden inside a shipment of ceiling fans destined for Oman.

Officials from the Collectorate of Customs Exports, in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, conducted a joint inspection that led to the seizure of 30-bore and 9mm pistols concealed within the plastic bases of the fans. 

Officials revealed that the pistols were strategically concealed inside the hollow compartments of the plastic fan bases and sealed tightly to avoid detection. 

“Our team had to break open the casings with hammers to access the hidden weapons,” an official stated.

The weapons were packed inside a 40-foot container, which had been declared to contain 2,060 ceiling fan units for export to Salalah, Oman.

The Risk Management System (RMS) of WeBOC, the automated customs clearance platform, flagged the shipment for physical inspection under the Red Channel, raising initial suspicions. 

During the process, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) placed a hold on the container to search for illicit substances, though no narcotics were discovered.

News Desk
News Desk

