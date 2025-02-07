Customs agents threaten nationwide halt in trade clearance over license suspensions

The Pakistan Customs Agents Association has threatened to suspend import and export clearance services across the country in 15 days, warning that the move could disrupt trade operations, following the alleged “illegal suspension” of 45 agents’ licenses and accusations of corruption among customs officials.

According to reports, in letters to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and major chambers nationwide, Association Chairman Saifullah Khan cited bribe demands by customs appraisers and unprofessional behavior toward agents as key grievances. He alleged that customs officers had been directly contacting agents to demand illegal payments for cargo clearance.

The Association has informed business chambers in Karachi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, as well as trade bodies including the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and the Pakistan Chemical Dyes Merchants Association, to seek alternative arrangements for customs clearance. If the suspension proceeds, it could cause significant disruptions to Pakistan’s international trade.

The Association has also called for an investigation into the suspended licenses and urged trade organizations to intervene, describing the actions of customs officials as unethical.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Customs has rejected the accusations, stating that the agents’ actions amount to “blackmail and pressure tactics” to avoid legal proceedings. Officials asserted that the suspended licenses would only be restored if the affected agents were cleared of any violations.