Kia’s new Sportage: When a small price gap tells a bigger story

In the cutthroat world of automotive innovation, few concepts are as tantalizing—or treacherous—as the first-mover advantage. For years, Kia’s Sportage has dominated Pakistan’s SUV landscape, having sold over 40,000 units since its 2019 launch to become the country’s highest-selling locally produced C-SUV.

The vehicle carved its niche by masterfully blending affordability with aspirational design, setting a new benchmark for the modern crossover segment.

Yet despite this success, Kia faced mounting pressure to reinvent its flagship SUV. The urgency stemmed from two critical challenges: an increasingly crowded market where new competitors threatened its dominance, and restless dealers whose profitability hinged heavily on the Sportage—the only model in Kia’s Pakistani lineup to resonate strongly with consumers.

The answer to these challenges has arrived in the form of the Sportage L, a fifth-generation reinvention whose calculated pricing strategy reveals Kia’s ambitious plans to defend its crown.

The evolving landscape

The Pakistani SUV market has transformed dramatically since the Sportage first arrived. What was once a playing field dominated by a handful of established players has evolved into a battlefield of new entrants, each vying for market share with increasingly competitive offerings. It’s in this charged environment that Kia has launched its counter-offensive: the Sportage L.

Lucky Motors, Kia’s local partner, introduced three variants of the new Sportage L last week. The lineup starts with the Alpha at Rs. 9.49 million, moves up to the FWD at Rs. 11.82 million, and tops out with the HEV Hybrid at Rs. 12.85 million. Each variant targets a specific market segment, but it’s the pricing structure that reveals Kia’s broader strategy.

The company hasn’t just relied on pricing to make its case. The new Sportage L comes with an array of customization options previously unseen in this segment. Buyers can choose from three interior themes—from the understated All Black cloth to the bold Carmine Red artificial leather—and five exterior colors ranging from the subtle Gravity Grey to the striking Fusion Black. Kia has also backed the launch with an aggressive warranty package: 4 years or 100,000 kilometers for the standard variants, and an industry-leading 8-year (160,000 km) warranty for the hybrid’s battery system.