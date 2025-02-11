Punjab cabinet approves Rs30 billion Ramadan package and key policy reforms

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab cabinet, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, made several key decisions, including the approval of a Rs30 billion Ramadan package aimed at benefitting 30 million people and the recruitment of nearly 6,000 constables.

The cabinet approved the “Nigahban Ramadan” package, a Rs30 billion initiative to support low-income families during the holy month. Starting next year, the government will introduce an ATM card for the package, allowing people to receive Rs10,000 at home without waiting in long queues.

In another significant move, CM Maryam Nawaz unveiled a new policy designed to attract investors and make Punjab a hub for industrialization. The policy aims to streamline bureaucratic processes and offers a range of incentives to entrepreneurs. “Investors should come, set up industries, and start working while legal procedures will follow afterward,” she stated.

The cabinet also approved a “Zero Time to Start” policy for Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Industrial Estates, and Small Industrial Estates, facilitating faster issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and creating a more business-friendly environment.

Maryam emphasized the government’s commitment to providing industrialists with every possible facility and simplifying the setup processes for industries. “We will simplify the complex processes for setting up industries and ensure they are easier and more business-friendly,” she added.

On the law enforcement front, the cabinet authorized the recruitment of 5,960 constables. Additionally, the mass transit system will introduce free travel for special individuals and senior citizens. A new student travel card will also be introduced, while plans for a tram service were discussed.

In a significant healthcare decision, the cabinet approved funding of Rs580 million for the procurement of a “Cryoablation” machine, offering an alternative treatment for cancer patients. Additionally, funds were allocated to upgrade special education centers across the province, with a focus on accessibility and disability-friendly facilities.

The cabinet approved special transport services for people with disabilities and authorized the recruitment of 127 positions at the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. The Chief Minister also announced plans to hire 87 staff members for the Children Protection and Welfare Bureau and increase the age limit for certain health positions to 65 years.

Other approvals included hiring staff for 25 positions in the Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Department’s ICT, 4 positions at the Danesh Schools in Tunsa and Mankira, and additional grants for the Forest Department to fill vacant positions.

The cabinet also authorized the recruitment of 500 personnel under the traffic management plan for Murree and approved amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1965 to implement an Excel Road Management System in Punjab.

In a move to support wheat farmers, the cabinet approved the provision of 1,000 free tractors in lieu of land revenue. Additionally, it was decided to gradually replace 353 Rescue 1122 vehicles, beginning with the replacement of 117 ambulances in the first phase.