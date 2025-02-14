Pakistan Software Export Board expands IT infrastructure with 43 technology parks

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), through the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), has established 43 Software Technology Parks (STPs) across the country, including in smaller cities.

These parks house over 350 IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) firms, employing 18,000 professionals across 1.9 million square feet of workspace. Women constitute 20% of the workforce in these technology hubs.

Set up between FY2022-24, the STPs are located in major and secondary cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Quetta, Sialkot, and Swat, among others. These technology hubs generate approximately $100 million in foreign exchange annually and contribute $15 million to the domestic economy.

To further strengthen Pakistan’s ICT sector, the government is developing two major IT parks. In Karachi, a $186 million facility covering 1.12 million square feet is expected to be operational by 2027, creating 13,400 jobs and increasing IT exports by $90 million.

Similarly, an IT park under construction in Islamabad, spanning 720,000 square feet, is scheduled for completion in 2025 at a cost of $88.4 million, with an estimated job creation of 7,500 and a projected IT export boost of $70 million.

As part of its broader digital transformation strategy, the government also plans to establish 250 e-Rozgaar centres nationwide by 2027 under the “Prime Minister’s Initiatives—Support for Startups, Specialised IT Trainings, and Venture Capital” programme. These efforts aim to expand Pakistan’s digital economy, enhance IT infrastructure, and support the growing tech industry.